Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Position Reduced by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 730,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,642 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $53,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in Citigroup by 279.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.72.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.41. The company had a trading volume of 802,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,266,789. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.95. The firm has a market cap of $144.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.76 and a 1-year high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.