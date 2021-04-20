Citigroup Increases The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target to $210.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.05.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC traded down $5.98 on Tuesday, reaching $171.74. The company had a trading volume of 160,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,688. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.04. The company has a market cap of $72.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $93.27 and a 52-week high of $184.33.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,071. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.