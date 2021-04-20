Civitas (CIV) 1-Day Volume Hits $151.00

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. Civitas has a market capitalization of $97,133.17 and approximately $151.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civitas coin can now be bought for about $0.0121 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Civitas has traded 38.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Civitas alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00034172 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001556 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000150 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002733 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Civitas Coin Profile

Civitas (CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,039,852 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com

Buying and Selling Civitas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Civitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civitas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.