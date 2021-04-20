Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 2,491 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,068 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.8% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $29,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Apple by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 34,593 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 56,645 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Apple by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 35,121 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 31,232 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 46,460 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,675,000 after buying an additional 10,333 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apple from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.77.

Shares of AAPL opened at $134.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.78. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.36 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.36, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

