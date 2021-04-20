Clever DeFi (CLVA) Price Reaches $9.27 on Top Exchanges

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One Clever DeFi coin can now be purchased for $9.27 or 0.00016315 BTC on major exchanges. Clever DeFi has a market capitalization of $5.90 million and $125,085.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Clever DeFi has traded 26.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00061517 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.11 or 0.00271189 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004321 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00025778 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.92 or 0.00661518 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $524.79 or 0.00923487 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,612.11 or 0.99621942 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Clever DeFi

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 638,063 coins and its circulating supply is 635,955 coins. Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi . The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA

Clever DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using US dollars.

