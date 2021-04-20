CloakCoin (CLOAK) Price Hits $0.43

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000775 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $2.41 million and $10,572.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004415 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003649 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001244 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00020137 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 103.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,621,957 coins. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.