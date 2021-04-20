CloakCoin Price Tops $0.43 on Major Exchanges (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. Over the last week, CloakCoin has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000767 BTC on popular exchanges. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $2.41 million and $20,062.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003614 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001204 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00020204 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,621,611 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

