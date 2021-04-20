Cloudbric (CLBK) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,125.00

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLBK) traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 20th. Cloudbric has a market capitalization of $14.40 million and approximately $1,125.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cloudbric has traded 43.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cloudbric coin can now be purchased for $0.0236 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00067160 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00019816 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00089643 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.81 or 0.00649894 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00043182 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Cloudbric (CLBK) is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 609,683,917 coins. The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @cloudbric and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cloudbric is www.cloudbric.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cloudbric should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cloudbric using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

