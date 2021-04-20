Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Shares Down 7.8%

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) shares traded down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.77 and last traded at $8.92. 218,656 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 22,745,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Clover Health Investments from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLOV. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 68.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,027,000 after purchasing an additional 687,543 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Clover Health Investments during the third quarter worth about $341,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Clover Health Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clover Health Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

