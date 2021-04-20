CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Citigroup

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $207.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.39% from the company’s previous close.

CME has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $207.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

CME Group stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $206.21. 69,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,756,448. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $146.89 and a fifty-two week high of $216.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $206.51 and its 200-day moving average is $185.21.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CME Group will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

In other CME Group news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total transaction of $183,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,215.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,817,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 624.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

