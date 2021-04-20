CMH Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,287 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,574 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 2.3% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 526.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.33.

NYSE DHR traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $241.70. 36,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,661,424. The company has a market capitalization of $172.35 billion, a PE ratio of 48.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.38 and its 200 day moving average is $228.46. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $151.37 and a 52 week high of $248.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

