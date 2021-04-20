CMH Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $2.41 on Tuesday, reaching $192.05. The company had a trading volume of 69,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,200,034. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $218.00. The firm has a market cap of $184.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.88.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

