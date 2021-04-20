CMH Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,764 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 2.2% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 35,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 64,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,468,362. The stock has a market cap of $148.36 billion, a PE ratio of -596.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $54.07 and a 12-month high of $67.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.37 and a 200 day moving average of $64.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.06.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.