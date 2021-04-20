CMH Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 111.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 10,715 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises 1.7% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. United Bank boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 7,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 123.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 129,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,349,000 after acquiring an additional 71,780 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $5.11 on Tuesday, hitting $225.86. 85,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,803,419. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.11 and a 52-week high of $232.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $157.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $216.36 and its 200 day moving average is $202.38.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.67.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

