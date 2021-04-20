CMH Wealth Management LLC Has $7.59 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

CMH Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,799 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. The Boeing makes up about 2.9% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $7,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock traded down $11.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $233.13. The company had a trading volume of 595,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,899,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.91 billion, a PE ratio of -30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $247.25 and its 200 day moving average is $210.98. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.89 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BA. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.92.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

