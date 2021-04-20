CMH Wealth Management LLC Has $7.60 Million Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,663 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the quarter. The Trade Desk comprises 2.9% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $7,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Trade Desk in the third quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTD. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $781.57.

Shares of The Trade Desk stock traded down $18.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $677.29. 13,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,439. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.50 and a 52-week high of $972.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $703.89 and a 200-day moving average of $761.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $319.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.25 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,945 shares in the company, valued at $12,787,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 29,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.67, for a total value of $19,628,843.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,870 shares in the company, valued at $48,632,272.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 276,601 shares of company stock valued at $219,810,355. 12.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

