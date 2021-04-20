CMH Wealth Management LLC Sells 16,952 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

CMH Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 43.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,127 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 16,952 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $1.93 on Tuesday, reaching $115.67. The stock had a trading volume of 205,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,380,631. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.49. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $118.98. The company has a market cap of $136.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. Starbucks’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.92.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

