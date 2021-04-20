CMH Wealth Management LLC Sells 648 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

CMH Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 2.2% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.9% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 351,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 290,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,956,000 after purchasing an additional 33,838 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 302.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,633,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $3.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $263.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,259,114. The business’s fifty day moving average is $250.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.94. The stock has a market cap of $309.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.10, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.41 and a 1 year high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total value of $2,677,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,468,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.00.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

