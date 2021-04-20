CMH Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,404 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

CMH Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,990 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 8,404 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for 1.8% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PANW traded down $7.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $359.50. The stock had a trading volume of 14,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,662. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.33 and a 1-year high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PANW. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $419.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Truist raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.06.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total value of $491,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,405,441.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.78, for a total transaction of $14,471,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,175 shares in the company, valued at $21,408,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,917 shares of company stock worth $32,027,531. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

