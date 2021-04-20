CNP Assurances (OTCMKTS:CNPAY) Stock Price Up 0.4%

CNP Assurances SA (OTCMKTS:CNPAY) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 169 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.66 and its 200-day moving average is $8.03.

CNP Assurances Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNPAY)

CNP Assurances SA provides personal insurance and reinsurance products in France, Latin America, and other European countries. It offers life, accident, long term care, death and funerals, disability, unemployment, property and casualty, loss of income, and health insurance products; term creditor insurance products, including home and business loans, and consumer finance; solutions in the area of guarantees for real estate loans in private market; and pension plans and annuities, as well as support and assistance services.

