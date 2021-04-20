Cobak Token Hits Market Capitalization of $18.93 Million (CBK)

Cobak Token (CURRENCY:CBK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One Cobak Token coin can currently be purchased for about $6.74 or 0.00011884 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Cobak Token has traded 15% lower against the dollar. Cobak Token has a total market cap of $18.93 million and approximately $90,832.00 worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.76 or 0.00063058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.06 or 0.00271662 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004480 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00026246 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $551.65 or 0.00972780 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $382.89 or 0.00675191 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,760.73 or 1.00091141 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Cobak Token Profile

Cobak Token’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,808,660 coins. The official website for Cobak Token is cobak.co.kr . The official message board for Cobak Token is medium.com/@cobak . Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @CobakOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users' reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI. “

