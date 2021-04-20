Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Raises Dividend to $1.27 Per Share

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.2729 per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13.

Coca-Cola FEMSA has increased its dividend payment by 23.8% over the last three years.

KOF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.02. 142,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,018. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1 year low of $36.16 and a 1 year high of $49.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 8.04%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KOF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

