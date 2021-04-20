Cocos-BCX (COCOS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $42.28 Million

Cocos-BCX (CURRENCY:COCOS) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. Cocos-BCX has a total market cap of $42.28 million and approximately $4.84 million worth of Cocos-BCX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cocos-BCX coin can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00001788 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cocos-BCX has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00067160 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00019816 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00089643 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.81 or 0.00649894 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00043182 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

About Cocos-BCX

Cocos-BCX is a coin. Its genesis date was August 14th, 2019. Cocos-BCX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,015,868 coins. The official website for Cocos-BCX is www.cocosbcx.io . Cocos-BCX’s official Twitter account is @CocosBCX . The Reddit community for Cocos-BCX is https://reddit.com/r/cocosbcx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cocos-BCX’s official message board is medium.com/cocosbcx

According to CryptoCompare, “Cocos-BCX', fully named 'Cocos BlockChain Expedition', aims to create an integrated multi-platform runtime environment for games, providing developers with the convenience and completeness in game development, while bringing users a whole new gaming experience, unprecedented gaming status, and with all the assets obtained in the games being wholly owned by the users. At 3:00 AM on January 19th, 2021(UTC) the total amount of COCOS was reduced from 100,000,000,000 (one hundred billion) to 100,000,000 (one hundred million). The total amount of COCOS held by users was also reduced accordingly, but the total value corresponding to the total amount of holdings remains unchanged. The contract address has changed from 0x0c6f5f7d555e7518f6841a79436bd2b1eef03381 to 0xc4c7ea4fab34bd9fb9a5e1b1a98df76e26e6407c. See the official announcement. “

Cocos-BCX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cocos-BCX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cocos-BCX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cocos-BCX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

