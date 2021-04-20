Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Shares Gap Down to $23.20

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.20, but opened at $22.56. Codexis shares last traded at $22.63, with a volume of 4,895 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CDXS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -66.29 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.35.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.36 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 31.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Codexis news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $62,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,636 shares in the company, valued at $5,211,727.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $204,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,974.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $761,050. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 66,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Codexis by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Codexis by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codexis Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

