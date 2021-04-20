Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $30.35. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $28.94, with a volume of 6,984 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Cohen & Company Inc. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.62. The firm has a market cap of $38.40 million, a P/E ratio of -111.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $66.37 million for the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 18.53%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.97% of Cohen & Company Inc. as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN)

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

