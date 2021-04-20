Coin Artist (COIN) Price Tops $1.80 on Exchanges

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 20th. During the last seven days, Coin Artist has traded down 35.4% against the US dollar. Coin Artist has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and $21,953.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin Artist coin can now be bought for about $1.80 or 0.00003229 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00068573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00021097 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00093823 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.60 or 0.00647746 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00050089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Coin Artist Profile

Coin Artist (COIN) is a coin. It launched on December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 coins. Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Coin Artist’s official website is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin is a cross-chain P2P decentralized wallet, exchange, and assistant powered by atomic swap and artificial intelligence technology. The $COIN protocol and token are two central elements of the coin ecosystem. Built on Ethereum, the $COIN protocol is designed to provide the performance, scalability and supportability necessary for all applications and blockchain-related use cases. On the other hand, the $COIN token is a primary means of exchange used to pay for the execution of smart contracts, and for compensation to liquidity providers and stakers in the Coin ecosystem. It acts as a network access token which will enable holders to execute Coin smart, stake interest, execute governance rights, and more. “

Coin Artist Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin Artist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin Artist using one of the exchanges listed above.

