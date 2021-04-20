CoinPoker (CHP) Trading 17.8% Lower Over Last Week

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. CoinPoker has a market cap of $6.80 million and $1,486.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinPoker coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CoinPoker has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CoinPoker alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00067841 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00020812 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.40 or 0.00092604 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $369.51 or 0.00652994 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00047453 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

About CoinPoker

CoinPoker is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker . CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

CoinPoker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinPoker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinPoker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.