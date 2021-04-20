Colfax (CFX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Colfax (NYSE: CFX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/19/2021 – Colfax had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $45.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Colfax had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $48.00.

4/12/2021 – Colfax had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $45.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Colfax was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $48.00.

3/18/2021 – Colfax had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $47.00 to $57.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Colfax had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $47.00 to $57.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Colfax had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $53.00 to $54.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Colfax had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $41.00 to $43.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Colfax had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Colfax had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $42.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Colfax was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

2/22/2021 – Colfax had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $35.00 to $41.00.

2/19/2021 – Colfax had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CFX traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.13. The company had a trading volume of 21,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,495. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -882.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Colfax Co. has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $50.26.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $828.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.20 million. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. Research analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 18,206 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $850,948.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,810,338.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,850 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $85,118.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,517.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,484 in the last quarter. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Colfax during the 4th quarter worth $43,307,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Colfax in the 4th quarter worth about $30,304,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colfax in the 4th quarter worth about $27,348,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,708,000 after buying an additional 638,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 497.1% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 411,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,732,000 after buying an additional 342,500 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

