Colfax Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CFX)

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 3,064 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 300% compared to the typical daily volume of 766 call options.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Colfax from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.39.

In other Colfax news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $85,118.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,517.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 6,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $278,682.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,752,490.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,524 shares of company stock worth $1,886,484. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Colfax by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,337,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,336,000 after acquiring an additional 154,193 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,685,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,687,000 after purchasing an additional 11,652 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,606,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Colfax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,614,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 452.8% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 160,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 131,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFX traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.96. The stock had a trading volume of 9,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,495. Colfax has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -894.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.73.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $828.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.20 million. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colfax will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

