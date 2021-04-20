Colliers Securities Comments on Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note issued on Monday, April 19th. Colliers Securities analyst M. Shlisky now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.70 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

CVGI opened at $9.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.82 million, a P/E ratio of -7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 3.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.42. Commercial Vehicle Group has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $11.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVGI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies to the global vehicle and the U.S. technology integrator markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating.

