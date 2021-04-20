Color Platform (CLR) Achieves Market Cap of $1.14 Million

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded down 34% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Over the last week, Color Platform has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One Color Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $33.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Color Platform alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,220.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $982.54 or 0.01747673 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.91 or 0.00549474 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.80 or 0.00061897 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001739 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004353 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Color Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Color Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.