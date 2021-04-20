Color Platform Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $33.00 (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded down 27.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $33.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Color Platform coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,941.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $947.45 or 0.01693649 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.22 or 0.00538453 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00061239 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001668 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004235 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 52.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000284 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

