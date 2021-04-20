Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $146.90 Million

Brokerages expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) will report sales of $146.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $146.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $147.00 million. Columbia Banking System reported sales of $143.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.
On average, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full-year sales of $579.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $573.50 million to $586.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $584.40 million, with estimates ranging from $572.10 million to $596.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Columbia Banking System.
Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $154.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,548,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,675,000 after purchasing an additional 162,107 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,760,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,901,000 after purchasing an additional 109,827 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,951,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,961,000 after acquiring an additional 402,570 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,215,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,547,000 after acquiring an additional 218,254 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,758,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,129,000 after acquiring an additional 12,339 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
COLB opened at $43.47 on Tuesday. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $50.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.97.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is 41.79%.
About Columbia Banking System
Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.
Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbia Banking System (COLB)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.