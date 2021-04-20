Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Announces Earnings Results

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $1.05, RTT News reports. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

CMA stock opened at $69.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.67. Comerica has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $73.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.37 and a 200-day moving average of $58.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $288,933.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stephens lifted their price target on Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Comerica from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.09.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

