Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) shares were down 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.59 and last traded at $9.60. Approximately 11,650 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,720,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CYH shares. Truist increased their price target on Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $4.10 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.32.

The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.73.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 72,398 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 418.0% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 330,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 267,013 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Community Health Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Community Health Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Health Systems Company Profile (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

