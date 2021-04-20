Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Shares Up 3.2%

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)’s share price rose 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.81 and last traded at $7.80. Approximately 47,725 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,074,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SBS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0714 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 4th quarter worth about $6,413,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 448.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 739,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,351,000 after acquiring an additional 604,584 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,207,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,460,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,545,000 after purchasing an additional 473,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,395,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,164,000 after purchasing an additional 322,300 shares during the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

