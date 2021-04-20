Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Trading Up 4%

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)’s share price was up 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.17 and last traded at $1.17. Approximately 121,312 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,355,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

Several equities analysts have commented on ELP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.092 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.63%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 29.1% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the period.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

