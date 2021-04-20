Comparing Endologix (OTCMKTS:ELGXQ) and Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Endologix (OTCMKTS:ELGXQ) and Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Endologix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of Avinger shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Endologix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Avinger shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Endologix and Avinger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endologix -47.89% -113.17% -20.37% Avinger -226.95% -234.16% -69.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Endologix and Avinger, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endologix 0 0 0 0 N/A Avinger 0 0 1 0 3.00

Avinger has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 164.21%. Given Avinger’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Avinger is more favorable than Endologix.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Endologix and Avinger’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endologix $143.37 million 0.00 -$64.76 million ($2.19) -0.01 Avinger $9.13 million 10.07 -$19.45 million ($3.18) -0.30

Avinger has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Endologix. Avinger is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Endologix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Endologix beats Avinger on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Endologix

Endologix, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system. It also provides endovascular aneurysm sealing system (EVAS) product that is based on the Nellix EVAS system to seal the aneurysm, and provides blood flow to the legs through two blood lumens. In addition, the company offers proximal aortic extensions and limb extensions, which allow physicians to customize the implant to fit the patient's anatomy; and accessories to facilitate the delivery of its EVAR and EVAS products, including compatible guidewires, inflation devices, and snares. It sells its products through direct sales force, and a network of third party distributors and agents. The company was formerly known as Radiance Medical Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Endologix, Inc. in May 2002. Endologix, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. On July 5, 2020, Endologix, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas. It is in joint administration with TriVascular Sales LLC.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures. The company's lumivascular products comprise Lightbox imaging consoles, as well as the Ocelot family of catheters, which are designed to penetrate a total blockage in an artery; and Pantheris, an image-guided atherectomy device that allows physicians to precisely remove arterial plaque in PAD patients. In addition, its first-generation chronic total occlusion (CTO)-crossing catheters, Wildcat and Kittycat 2, which employs a proprietary design that uses a rotational spinning technique allowing the physician to switch between passive and active modes when navigating across a CTO. The company markets and sells its products to interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists. Avinger, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

