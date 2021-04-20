Comparing Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) & TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET)

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) and TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.5% of TriNet Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Envestnet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.7% of TriNet Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Envestnet and TriNet Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envestnet -0.69% 10.44% 4.91% TriNet Group 7.47% 53.04% 10.65%

Volatility and Risk

Envestnet has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TriNet Group has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Envestnet and TriNet Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envestnet $900.13 million 4.45 -$16.78 million $1.21 60.79 TriNet Group $3.86 billion 1.42 $212.00 million $2.90 28.75

TriNet Group has higher revenue and earnings than Envestnet. TriNet Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Envestnet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Envestnet and TriNet Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envestnet 0 3 7 1 2.82 TriNet Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

Envestnet currently has a consensus price target of $87.20, suggesting a potential upside of 18.54%. TriNet Group has a consensus price target of $80.33, suggesting a potential downside of 3.64%. Given Envestnet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Envestnet is more favorable than TriNet Group.

Summary

TriNet Group beats Envestnet on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry. It also provides Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and portfolio overlay and tax optimization services, as well as data aggregation and data analytics platform, which offers cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. The company primarily serves banks, wealth management and brokerage firms, internet services companies, and registered investment advisers. Envestnet, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc. provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services. It serves clients in various industries, including technology, professional services, financial services, life sciences, not-for-profit, property management, retail, manufacturing, and hospitality. The company sells its solutions through its direct sales organization. TriNet Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

