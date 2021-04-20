Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,437 shares during the period. Compass Diversified comprises approximately 1.9% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Compass Diversified worth $6,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Compass Diversified during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Compass Diversified by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 92,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 13,104 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Compass Diversified by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Compass Diversified by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,808,000 after buying an additional 115,527 shares during the period. 28.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CODI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Shares of NYSE:CODI opened at $24.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.55 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.09. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $14.58 and a fifty-two week high of $25.43.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. Compass Diversified had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $474.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.45 million. Equities research analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is 83.24%.

In other news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 26,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $634,343.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham purchased 4,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.61 per share, for a total transaction of $94,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,034. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,685 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,324 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.