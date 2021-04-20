Compass Ion Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,874 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Compass Ion Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $5,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $987,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 637.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 159,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after buying an additional 137,709 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 84.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 12,918 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,666,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 406,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,967,000 after purchasing an additional 40,133 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $48.80 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $49.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.69 and a 200 day moving average of $43.90.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

