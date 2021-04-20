Compass Ion Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 9.1% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $22,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 49.6% during the first quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 17,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Barton Investment Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $215.73 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $135.87 and a twelve month high of $217.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $207.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.37.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

