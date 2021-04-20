Compass Ion Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. American Money Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 56,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 15,753 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $155,820,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 47,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 58,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after acquiring an additional 7,474 shares during the period. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period.

Shares of SDY stock opened at $121.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.67. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $121.80.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

