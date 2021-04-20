Compass Ion Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125,565 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for 10.1% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Compass Ion Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $24,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

VT opened at $101.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.95 and a 200 day moving average of $92.22. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $101.89.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

