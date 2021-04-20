Compass Ion Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 93.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,065,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,083 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,802,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $797,227,000 after buying an additional 1,144,354 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,748,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,484,000 after buying an additional 150,603 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,055,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,276,000 after buying an additional 286,817 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,320,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,194,000 after buying an additional 289,959 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $116.94 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.13 and a 12 month high of $117.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.42.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

