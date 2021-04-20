Compass Ion Advisors LLC Has $13.73 Million Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF makes up about 5.7% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Compass Ion Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $13,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter.

ARKK stock opened at $120.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.28. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $49.75 and a 12 month high of $159.70.

