Compass Ion Advisors LLC Has $4.36 Million Position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,541 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Municipal ETF accounts for 1.8% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Compass Ion Advisors LLC owned about 5.71% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $4,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JMUB. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,485,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,475,000. JNB Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $705,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 8,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 101,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JMUB opened at $55.05 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $55.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.77.

