Compass Ion Advisors LLC Has $5.75 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,874 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.4% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Compass Ion Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $5,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,857,000. Orin Green Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $663,000. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 96,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 9,705 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,668,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 277.5% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 55,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 40,743 shares during the last quarter.

SPLG stock opened at $48.80 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $49.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.90.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

