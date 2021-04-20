Compass Ion Advisors LLC Raises Position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 495,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,622 shares during the quarter. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 8.8% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $21,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUSC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 418,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,040,000 after purchasing an additional 199,018 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,691,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,850,000 after acquiring an additional 79,731 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 346,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,297,000 after acquiring an additional 48,888 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 40,755 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,499,000.

Shares of NUSC stock opened at $44.00 on Tuesday. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $29.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.44 and its 200 day moving average is $38.74.

