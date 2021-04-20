Compass Ion Advisors LLC Sells 10,671 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,671 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 2.9% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 25,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,089,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 213.3% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 67,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,859,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 43.8% in the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 21.2% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $165.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.38. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.04 and a 12-month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.